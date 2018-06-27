There's been an increase in most types of crime, according to the CSO.

The number of sex offences, robberies and kidnappings have jumped in the first three months of the year.

Kidnapping and related offences increased by 16.1%.

Two separate categories - fraud and deception, and robbery, extortion and hijacking - are both up 15.9% compared to the first three months of 2017.

Sexual offences have risen by 14.7%, with over 3,000 recorded between January and March.

Meanwhile - attempts or threats to murder, assault or harass have increased by 13.5% to just over 19,000.

The number of killings was the only area to see a fall - down 17% to 72.

The Central Statistics Office says the figures are "under reservation" because of concerns over the quality of data from the gardaí.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said he is confident that work being done by gardaí "will soon return the recorded crime statistics to the higher standard expected".

He said he is disappointed in the increase in burglary and theft offences, adding: “The rise in the recorded incidents of sexual assault, and particularly rape, is something this Government is taking very seriously."

On the subject of the homicide figures, Minister Flanagan said: “It is clear from the reduction in homicide figures that An Garda Síochána continue to make significant progress in tackling the insidious threat of organised crime, particularly in Dublin’s North Inner-City, where a proactive approach is being taken to combat those who seek to carry out such shocking murders and prevent further loss of life."