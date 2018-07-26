Conor McGregor has arrived at a US court house for his latest hearing.

The Dubliner was charged with assault and criminal mischief back in April in connection with an attack on a bus carrying UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) fighters.

The MMA star is accused of throwing a metal dolly cart through the window of the bus and is also accused of throwing a punch at "security detail."

Last month he attended a brief hearing during which the court was told a plea was being negotiated.

He is expected to accept that plea deal today in a bid to avoid a prison term.

The Dubliner arrived back at the Brooklyn court house just after 2pm this afternoon.

Fellow Dublin fighter Cian Cowley is also facing charges over the same incident.