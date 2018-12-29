New figures released by the Road Safety Authority to theJournal.ie show the pass and fail rates at test centres across the country in the first 10 months of the year.

The majority of car drivers were found to have failed their test between January and October - 49% passing compared to 51% who failed.

Kilrush in Co. Clare had the lowest pass rate of just 34%.

That's followed by Kilkenny on 37% and Raheny in Dublin on 38%.

All four test centres in the capital had some of the lowest pass rates in the country.

Those with the highest pass rates are mainly based in the north and west.

Clifden in Galway comes out on top with 77% of people getting a pass.

Newcastle in Limerick is next on 62% with Donegal on 61.