The so called 'latte levy' on non-recyclable coffee cups won't be introduced in Ireland after a U-turn.

Last year, Environment Minister Denis Naughten called for the tax on cups to reduce the volume of plastic waste.

However, in the Dail yesterday he said he wouldn't be pushing ahead, because retailers were moving to replace single-use cups with compostable ones.

According to the Irish Times, Minister Naughten said that levies on other items like straws and plastic cutlery were still being considered.