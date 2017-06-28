Laws On Way to End 'Baptism Barrier'
The education minister has announced plans which would effectively bar Catholic schools from discriminating against non-Catholic pupils.
Richard Bruton says he wants to ease the religious bar on school admissions, so that it can only be implemented if the school's ethos is at stake.
The plan would see schools from minority faiths allowed to discriminate, but those from larger faiths forced to ignore the religion of their pupils.
The minister says his proposal strikes a middle ground: