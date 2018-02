A judge has thrown out a lawsuit against Taylor Swift saying the lyrics "haters gonna hate" are too banal to be copyrighted.

Two songwriters were trying to sue the singer.

They said the words 'Shake It Off' are too similar to those they wrote for a 2001 song 'Playas Gon' Play'.

But the judge decided the phrases aren't original enough to merit protection.

