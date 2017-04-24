France's presidential election race has been narrowed to what could be a showdown over its EU membership.

Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and independent pro-Europe hopeful Emmanuel Macron are through to the final battle in two weeks time.

Macron leads the race - after only setting up his party last year.

The 39-year-old insists he can win:

Meanwhile,

At least two people were injured and three people arrested durigng protests in Paris last night.

Tear gas was fired at some anti-fascist groups who had gathered in response to the success of Marine Le Pen's National Front.

Demonstrators also set fire to cars.

#France : Protests following the first round of presidential election. pic.twitter.com/3hg6wtLFEq — AFP Photo (@AFPphoto) April 23, 2017



