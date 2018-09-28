Rebecca Carter's leaving cert marks have been upgraded meaning she now has enough points to do veterinary medicine in UCD.

It's after the High Court ruled earlier this week that the SEC should determine 19 year old Rebecca Carter's appeal by today instead of mid-October.

The official CAO offer will follow later today and she will be able to start her course on Monday instead of next year.

Rebecca Carter's appeal has been processed by the State Examination Commision -> The grade has been officially upgraded from a H2 to a H1 and her points from 554 to 566, CAO offer to follow this afternoon

Officials from the Department of Education are to meet with the State Examination Commission and colleges to discuss the ruling.