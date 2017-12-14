Three Irish students have created a Christmas Carol using Irish Sign Language.

It comes as a new law that recognises ISL is set to pass today.

Amy Durkin, Abbie O'Neill, and Joanne O Donnell are students in the Centre for Deaf Studies in Trinity College and have posted 'Let It Snow' on Facebook.

The 'Recognition of Irish Sign Language for the Deaf Community Bill' is due to pass all stages in the Oireachtas today and should be signed into law in the coming weeks.

The Bill ensures that public services are available through Irish Sign Language and is due to pass all stages in the Oireachtas today.

It should be signed into law in the coming weeks.

Brian Crean from the Irish Deaf Society says getting this recognition is a big step forward for the country's 40 thousand deaf people: