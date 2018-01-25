A new poll out today claims Leo Varadkar is now the most popular Taoiseach since Bertie Ahern.

The first Irish Times Ipsos/Mrbi opinion poll of the year shows Leo Varadkar's approval rating has gone up another 7 points to 60 percent.

The last time the country's leader was as popular was the height of the boom in 2007.

The head of Fianna Fáil is next with 42 percent support.

The poll of over a thousand adults was carried out on Monday and Tuesday of this week - just days after Micheál Martin's public support for repealing the 8th Amendment.