

As Fine Gael prepres to hold an election for a successor to Enda Kenny a new poll shows Leo Varadkar has a clear lead over Simon Coveney of 63 % to 37%.

The poll by Spark Research conducted for Today Fm News was conducted Between Thursday of last week and yesterday. It shows Varadkar has the biggest edge on energy and communication skills, while Coveney edges it on loyalty.

Simon Coveney's support is stronger among older age groups while those younger age groups - described as pre family favour Leo Varadkar.

Its not yet clear if there will be other candidates in the race, there has been some speculation that Frances Fitzgerald and Richard Bruton will declare. However the research by Spark shows just 7% of those polled suggested a candidate beyond Simon Voveney and Leo Varadkar.

The biggest difference in support between the two front runners is based on gender. Leo Varadkar leads both men and women but gets 70% support from women and 55% from men.

Women see Leo stronger on inspiration, international credibility and getting things done but men are significantly more positive about Coveney and see him as being ahead on honesty, being trustworthy and getting things done.

The poll was conducted online on a representative sample of 700 people.