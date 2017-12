Leo Varadkar is a more popular Taoiseach than Enda Kenny ever was.

A new Behaviour and Attitudes poll for the Sunday Times puts Mr Varadkar's approval rating at 56 per cent, a four point increase.

Overall, Fine Gael remain unchanged on 34 per cent, Fianna Fail have seen a 5-point drop to 26 per cent with Sinn Fein up 3 to 17 per cent.

Government satisfaction is at 51 per cent, compared to 34 per cent this time last year.