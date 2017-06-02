Leo Varadkar has become the 11th leader of Fine Gael.

He has been deemed elected the Fine Gael party leader - and Taoiseach elect - having secured 60 percent of the total votes.



In his first speech as leader he thanked party members as Gaeilge for the high honour paid to him through election 'as leader of this historic party'.

He said, "I accept it with humility and am aware of the enormous challenges ahead. I am ready for those challenges, as are we, as a party."