Leo Varadkar Named On Time Magazines 100 Most Influential List
Leo Varadkar has been named one of the world's 100 most influential people by Time magazine.
The Taoiseach made the cover of the publication last July and is included as a symbol of how far Ireland has come in the past 25 years.
Varadkar’s entry was written by journalist Philip Ryan, co-author of a new book, 'Leo Varadkar – a Very Modern Taoiseach', alongside Niall O’Connor.
He writes 'Twenty-five years on, Ireland is a very different place—symbolized by the rise of its new leader, Leo Varadkar. The openly gay son of an Indian immigrant, Varadkar decided to come out publicly in the run-up to the world’s first marriage-equality referendum.'
The Taoiseach joins Donald Trump and Meghan Markle on the list, as well as 14 year old Stranger Things Actress, Millie Bobby Brown.