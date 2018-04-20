Leo Varadkar has been named one of the world's 100 most influential people by Time magazine.

The Taoiseach made the cover of the publication last July and is included as a symbol of how far Ireland has come in the past 25 years.

Varadkar’s entry was written by journalist Philip Ryan, co-author of a new book, 'Leo Varadkar – a Very Modern Taoiseach', alongside Niall O’Connor.

He writes 'Twenty-five years on, Ireland is a very different place—symbolized by the rise of its new leader, Leo Varadkar. The openly gay son of an Indian immigrant, Varadkar decided to come out publicly in the run-up to the world’s first marriage-equality referendum.'

The Taoiseach joins Donald Trump and Meghan Markle on the list, as well as 14 year old Stranger Things Actress, Millie Bobby Brown.