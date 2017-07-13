The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is going to be on the next cover of Time magazine.

The Europe edition is out on July 24th.

It includes a Q&A interview with Mr Varadkar.

Here's our exclusive interview with Ireland's Leo Varadkar, on the cover of TIME's Europe edition this week https://t.co/zWZ4egOSJe pic.twitter.com/2QupGnYL2t — Dan Stewart (@thatdanstewart) July 13, 2017

He is asked about issues such as Brexit, Donald Trump, and media attention on his sexuality.

His predecessor, Enda Kenny, also made the cover of the magazine back in 2012.