The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is going to be on the next cover of Time magazine.

The Europe edition is out on July 24th.

It includes a Q&A interview with Mr Varadkar.

He is asked about issues such as Brexit, Donald Trump, and media attention on his sexuality.

His predecessor, Enda Kenny, also made the cover of the magazine back in 2012.