Leo Varadkar and his new cabinet are spending their first full day in office, after being approved by the Dail last night.

His new ministers received their seals of office just before midnight last night after a late-night vote of TDs.

Meanwhile, a new study's revealed that more men named Sean and John have been elected to the Dáil over the years than the total number of women.

Former jobs minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor was the only person to be demoted - to a 'super junior' minister role.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith says that raises serious concerns about the new administration