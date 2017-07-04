He previously admitted that he's a big fan, and now The Taoiseach is expressing his feelings for Justin Trudeau through his socks!

Leo Varadkar has honoured the Canadian Prime Minister by wearing a pair of Maple Leaf socks.

Leo Varadkar is meeting with Justin Trudeau at Farmleigh this morning and has been spotted sporting red socks with the Canadian national symbol on them.

It's now 1-1 in the sock game, after Trudeau wore a pair of Star Wars themed socks when he met Enda Kenny in Montreal on May the Fourth.



