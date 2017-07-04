Leo Wears Maple Leaf Socks For Justin Trudeau
He previously admitted that he's a big fan, and now The Taoiseach is expressing his feelings for Justin Trudeau through his socks!
Leo Varadkar has honoured the Canadian Prime Minister by wearing a pair of Maple Leaf socks.
Taoiseach @campaignforleo and Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau meet at Farmleigh: pic.twitter.com/ozE2iqDQPP— MerrionStreet.ie (@merrionstreet) July 4, 2017
Leo Varadkar is meeting with Justin Trudeau at Farmleigh this morning and has been spotted sporting red socks with the Canadian national symbol on them.
It's now 1-1 in the sock game, after Trudeau wore a pair of Star Wars themed socks when he met Enda Kenny in Montreal on May the Fourth.
These are the socks you’re looking for. #MayTheFourthBeWithYou#GuerreDesÉtoiles pic.twitter.com/AXTQkgmkYH— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 4, 2017