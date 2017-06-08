Leo Varadkar has warned that there will be "more disappointments than appointments" as he puts together his cabinet.

But the new Fine Gael leader says he isn't yet considering ministerial appointments - because he's still focussed on getting independent TDs to support him as Taoiseach.

He says he's giving some thought to restructuring government Departments, but won't say which ones.

And he says he hopes his colleagues will understand that they cannot all get cabinet seats:

Varadkar also says he has no plans to speak to Michael Lowry to seek his support for the government.

The new Fine Gael leader says there's no agreement with the Tipperary TD, and he doesn't plan to meet him.

He says securing the support of other independent TDs, including those in Cabinet, are his priority and he is not currently seeking Michael Lowry's support: