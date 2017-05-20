Leo Varadkar will officially unveil his campaign for the Fine Gael leadership race this afternoon



Several members of cabinet are expected to make an appearance at the launch.

Minister Varadkar has had a strong start to his campaign with declarations from senior ministers Paschal Donohoe and Charlie Flanagan.

The latest senior figure to come out in support of the Social Protection Minister is Junior Minister Pat Breen:

Housing Minister Simon Coveney appears to be on the back foot with about half the number of TDs declaring for him, compared to his rival.

Last night, Coveney supporter Kate O'Connell told a rally in Co Clare that the Varadkar campaign was full of "choir boys" and suggested only the Housing Minister understood the needs of rural Ireland.

Some pretty extraordinary comments from the Coveney campaign tonight via Kate O'Connell at a Fine Gael AGM in Clare pic.twitter.com/2oELF8yaDh — Hugh O'Connell (@oconnellhugh) May 19, 2017





Political Reporter with the Irish Times Sarah Bardon says Minister Varadkar is definitely showing strong early support:

