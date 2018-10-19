Less than 2 thousand road side drug driving tests have been carried out since they were introduced last April.

That compares to almost half a million breath tests for alcohol over the same period.

Just four roadside drug driving tests were carried out in Cork City over the past 18 months - compared with almost 24 thousand breath tests for alcohol over the same period.

In Kildare, 268 drug-driving tests were carried out, the highest number recorded across the 28 Garda divisions.

The figures were obtained following a parliamentary question by Independents 4 Change TD Tommy Broughan.

Gardaí in Louth carried out the least number of drug-driving tests, performing just 3.

The drug driving tests were introduced in April 2017 with plans to carry out 50 thousand a year.