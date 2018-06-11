Less than one-third of tenants rent their accommodation by choice, according to a new survey by housing charity Threshold.

The remaining 71% rent in the private sector because they cannot afford a mortgage to buy a property or attain social housing.

While 70% of tenants have been renting for five years or longer and 44% still expect to be renting in five years’ time.

The survey of more than 300 tenants - who had used Threshold's service - also found that 45% of tenants spend nearly one-third of their take home pay on rent.

Threshold Chief Executive John-Mark McCafferty says it's of great concern that some of those are spending more than half of their take home pay on rent.

"Worryingly, one-in-seven are saying that they spend more than half of their earnings on rent.

"Given that if something else happens in their life - they lose a job, or their hours are reduced or another additional costs (such as) a child is born into the family - there are additional financial pressures.

"That might mean the difference between holding on to your home and facing homelessness".

Threshold is marking its 40th anniversary with a series of events throughout the year, including a policy event in the autumn.