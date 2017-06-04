The One Love Manchester benefit concert has opened with the words "let's not be afraid".

Marcus Mumford from the group Mumford and Sons was the first performer at the gig which will also see Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry take to the stage.

The event is raising money for the victims and families of the 22 people killed in the bombing at Manchester Arena nearly two weeks ago.

During Take That's performance, Gary Barlow thanked Ariana Grande for inviting them to play.