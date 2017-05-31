Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher remembered the victims of last week's terror attack in his first ever solo gig in Manchester last night.

22 candles lined the stage - one for each of those killed.

All the profits from last night's gig will also go towards the victims and survivors.

Liam Gallagher's final song was an emotional rendition of Live Forever, after which fans chanted stand up for the 22 - remembering the victims who lost their lives.





Liam Gallagher sings Live Forever a capella after fans chant "Stand up for the 22" throughout the encore pic.twitter.com/O8WARSSHy0 — Josh Halliday (@JoshHalliday) May 30, 2017





It comes ahead of a special fundraising concert this Sunday, when Ariana Grande will return to the city just 13 days after the bombing.

Anyone who went to last week's event gets in free.



