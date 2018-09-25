Tickets for the Liam Miller tribute match have long-since sold out, with 45,000 people expected to descend on Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh later today.

Former Manchester legends will take on Ireland and Celtic players to honour Liam Miller who passed away this year at the age of 36 following a battle against cancer.

The squad lists tomorrow's #LiamMillerTribute match.



Some huge names in Cork for what will be a real special occasion.



We're live from @PaircUiCha0imh from 2pm on Virgin Media Sport & Virgin Media Three.#VMSport pic.twitter.com/PNNtEseJJP — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 24, 2018

Funds raised will go to Miller's family and Marymount Hospice and even though tickets are sold out, you can still support this worthy cause by purchasing a non-attendance ticket.

@DaveTodayFM @DermotTodayFM can you mention that you can buy non attendance tickets for the liam miller game from the website https://t.co/NKoV6IJGby. The money for charity and you will get a souvenir match day programme #LiamMillerTribute #LiamMiller — Marion Connolly (@marion_connolly) September 25, 2018

Simply head to Support Liam Miller to buy a commemorative e-ticket for €5 plus €2 postage and packaging, you will receive a brochure and the ticket.

The game will be shown live on Virgin Media Three at 3pm.