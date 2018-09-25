Here's how you can help make a difference

Tickets for the Liam Miller tribute match have long-since sold out, with 45,000 people expected to descend on Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh later today.

Former Manchester legends will take on Ireland and Celtic players to honour Liam Miller who passed away this year at the age of 36 following a battle against cancer.

Funds raised will go to Miller's family and Marymount Hospice and even though tickets are sold out, you can still support this worthy cause by purchasing a non-attendance ticket.

Simply head to Support Liam Miller to buy a commemorative e-ticket for €5 plus €2 postage and packaging, you will receive a brochure and the ticket.

The game will be shown live on Virgin Media Three at 3pm.