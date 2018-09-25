People Urged To Purchase A Non-Attendance Ticket For The Liam Miller Tribute Match
Tickets for the Liam Miller tribute match have long-since sold out, with 45,000 people expected to descend on Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh later today.
Former Manchester legends will take on Ireland and Celtic players to honour Liam Miller who passed away this year at the age of 36 following a battle against cancer.
The squad lists tomorrow's #LiamMillerTribute match.— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 24, 2018
Some huge names in Cork for what will be a real special occasion.
We're live from @PaircUiCha0imh from 2pm on Virgin Media Sport & Virgin Media Three.#VMSport pic.twitter.com/PNNtEseJJP
Funds raised will go to Miller's family and Marymount Hospice and even though tickets are sold out, you can still support this worthy cause by purchasing a non-attendance ticket.
@DaveTodayFM @DermotTodayFM can you mention that you can buy non attendance tickets for the liam miller game from the website https://t.co/NKoV6IJGby. The money for charity and you will get a souvenir match day programme #LiamMillerTribute #LiamMiller— Marion Connolly (@marion_connolly) September 25, 2018
Simply head to Support Liam Miller to buy a commemorative e-ticket for €5 plus €2 postage and packaging, you will receive a brochure and the ticket.
The game will be shown live on Virgin Media Three at 3pm.
BRFC family members, show your support for the #LiamMillerTribute match by purchasing a “non attendance ticket” for just £6.56.— Brisbane Roar (@brisbaneroar) September 22, 2018
More details: https://t.co/eitD69PpXZ pic.twitter.com/xrL07td07M