The Liam Miller Tribute Match has sold out.

45 thousand tickets for the game at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork next month has been snapped up after going on sale yesterday morning.

The match will see Manchester United legends take on a Celtic/Ireland legends side.

Some of the players confirmed include Roy Keane, Robbie Keane, Rio Ferdinand, Damien Duff and Denis Irwin.

Irish International Liam Miller passed away earlier this year at the age of 36 and the match will raise funds for his family and Marymount Hospice.

Chairman of the Organising Committee Michael O'Flynn says they are absolutely thrilled so many people are supporting the event on September 25th.