Nearly half of Irish people believe telling white lies is totally acceptable behaviour with some people telling as many as 200 white lies a day.



We're most likely to lie to our parents - our bosses and our own children while 37 per cent of us admit to lying to our partners over the past week

The survey from Four Star Pizza also revealed social media brings out the best liars.

I've been speaking to a body language expert Darren Stanton about how we can tell when someone's lying:

Donald Trump uses his handshake to assert his power often dragging other politicians towards him to see if they resist or not.

Many politicians allowed themselves to be pulled into his personal space except for one, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Sunday is International Honesty Day so for once give those lies a rest!

