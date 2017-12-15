Life in the wild is no joke for most in the animal kingdom.

If the winners of the annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are anything to go by however, there are a few of our furrier friends out there who can still see the lighter side of life.

Fans of the images are urged to take the time to learn about ‘Born Free’ and its endeavours to promote animal welfare and compassionate conservation.

You can see some of the winning images here:

‘Monkey-Escape’ by Katy Laveck-Foster. Image: Katy Laveck-Foster/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

The Laughing Dormouse by Andrea Zampatti, winner On the Land category. Image: Andrea Zampatti / Barcroft Images/ Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Outfoxed by Douglas Croft, a fox appearing to use a golf course as his personal toilet in San Jose, US. Image: Douglas Croft/Barcroft Images/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Help! By Tibor Kercz, this owl trying to climb back on to a branch in Ópusztaszer, Hungary, was the overall winner, as well as portfolio winner. Image: Tibor Kercz/Barcroft Images/ Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Caught in the act by Bence Mate. Two bears having some night-time fun in Harghita county, Romania. Image: Bence Mate/Barcroft Images/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Because I’m happy by Penny Palmer. A happy sea otter in California, US. Image: Penny Palmer/Barcroft Images/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Hitch a Ride by Daisy Gilardini. A polar bear cub clambering on to its mum in Manitoba, Canada. Image: Daisy Gilardini/Barcroft Images/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards