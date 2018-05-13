Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of an aircraft crash near Edenderry in County Offaly.

The light aircraft had taken off from Clonbullogue Airfield this afternoon with 16 parachutists on board.

All sixteen had made their jump, when the plane crashed shortly afterwards with two people still on board - the pilot and a seven-year-old boy.

The plane has since been located in wooded bogland close to the airfield, where a rescue operation is underway.