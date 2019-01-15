Limerick plans to remember Dolores O'Riordan on the first anniversary of her death.

An 'open house' is taking place from midday today, allowing fans to come and pay tribute to the singer.

'Piano for Dolores' will take place in Ormston House on Patrick Street until 9 o clock this evening.

There will be a book of memories, and a portrait of her in Ormston House, with a piano the focal point.

Meanwhile, the remaining members of The Cranberries have dedicated their new and final album to their frontwoman.

The album, which they started with Dolores, will be released later this year, but the first single is due to be released today.

Dolores O'Riordan was found dead in a London hotel on the 15th of January last year.

It was ruled her death was as a result of accidental drowning due to alcohol intoxication.