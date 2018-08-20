The hurlers visited two hospitals in Dublin ahead of this evening's homecoming events

The Limerick hurling champions have visited children in hospital in Dublin ahead of tonight's homecoming celebrations.

Before travelling back to Limerick for a special celebration at the Gaelic Grounds, players brought the Liam McCarthy cup to both Temple Street and Crumlin hospitals.

The victorious Limerick Hurlers visit the children in Temple Street Children's University Hospital with the Liam McCarthy Cup this morning including nine-year-old CJ Murphy from Co. Kildare

The victorious Limerick Hurlers visit the children in Temple Street Children's University Hospital with the Liam McCarthy Cup this morning including three-year-old John Paul and five-year-old Nora McDonagh from Dundalk

The senior hurlers secured Limerick's first All-Ireland hurling final victory in 45 years with a 3-16 to 2-18 win against Galway yesterday.

Tonight's homecoming will feature performances from The Blizzards, Beoga and DJ Mark McCabe.

The victorious hurlers are due to arrive back in Limerick after 5pm.