The Limerick hurling champions have visited children in hospital in Dublin ahead of tonight's homecoming celebrations.

Before travelling back to Limerick for a special celebration at the Gaelic Grounds, players brought the Liam McCarthy cup to both Temple Street and Crumlin hospitals.

From Crumlin to Temple Street with the help of @GardaTraffic pic.twitter.com/qmoQpFcNVF — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) August 20, 2018

The champions have arrived at Crumlin pic.twitter.com/8xcZREBCda — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) August 20, 2018

The victorious Limerick Hurlers visit the children in Temple Street Children's University Hospital with the Liam McCarthy Cup this morning including nine-year-old CJ Murphy from Co. Kildare

The victorious Limerick Hurlers visit the children in Temple Street Children's University Hospital with the Liam McCarthy Cup this morning including three-year-old John Paul and five-year-old Nora McDonagh from Dundalk

The senior hurlers secured Limerick's first All-Ireland hurling final victory in 45 years with a 3-16 to 2-18 win against Galway yesterday.

Tonight's homecoming will feature performances from The Blizzards, Beoga and DJ Mark McCabe.

The victorious hurlers are due to arrive back in Limerick after 5pm.