A 19-year-old man from Co Limerick has died after falling from a balcony in a Spain earlier this week.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Jack Walsh from Askeaton fell around 12 metres in the resort of Santa Ponsa.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

However, he lost his fight for life last night.

Jack had traveled to Mallorca after retaking a Leaving Cert exam.

He had only been in the resort for a few hours when the incident occurred.

It is believed a number of Mr Walsh's family members had travelled to the island to be at his side.