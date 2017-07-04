Limerick has spoken and they want to keep their priest.

A campaign has been launched by hundreds of young people appealing to Pope Francis to keep Fr Chris O’Donnell in the area.

The 43 year old priest is due to be relocated to Dublin later this year having spent 12 years in Limerick.



image via Kevin Murphy Photography

A heap of tweets have now been sent to the Pope’s Twitter account, which has over 11 million followers.

Using the hashtag #keepourhero, people are pleading with the Pope, hoping that Fr O'Donnell will be allowed stay in the area.

@Pontifex not often a priest has such an impact on young people so please ask the bishop not to fix what's not broken #keepourhero — Olly Deegan (@ollydeegan_97) June 29, 2017

@Pontifex please help us out to stop our favourite priest ever being relocated💔 #keepourhero — Eimear Neville (@eimear_neville) June 29, 2017

Young people in particular have really connected with the priest.

@Pontifex please stop our favourite priest from being relocated, he is an inspiration to all the youth in Limerick #keepourhero — Claire Holland (@clairemholland) June 29, 2017

Separately over 1,200 signatures have been collected on an online petition.

Fr Chris O'Donnell joined Muireann to chat about what it feels like to be the subject of such a passionate digital campaign: