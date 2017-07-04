"He is too important for us to lose him"

Limerick has spoken and they want to keep their priest.

A campaign has been launched by hundreds of young people appealing to Pope Francis to keep Fr Chris O’Donnell in the area.

The 43 year old priest is due to be relocated to Dublin later this year having spent 12 years in Limerick.


image via Kevin Murphy Photography

A heap of tweets have now been sent to the Pope’s Twitter account, which has over 11 million followers.

Using the hashtag #keepourhero, people are pleading with the Pope, hoping that Fr O'Donnell will be allowed stay in the area.

Young people in particular have really connected with the priest.

Separately over 1,200 signatures have been collected on an online petition.

 

 

Fr Chris O'Donnell joined Muireann to chat about what it feels like to be the subject of such a passionate digital campaign: