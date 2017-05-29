The hugely successful TLC reality series which follows brides as they pick their wedding dress will air on RTE early next year.

Brides to be are being encouraged to apply for the ten part series which is being made by Shinawil.

The bridal store it's to be filmed in has not yet been revealed.

The American series is based at Kleinfeld's Manhattan store and is hosted by Randy Fenoli.

"Say Yes to the Dress" is coming to Ireland and they better be calling it

"Say Grand to the Gown" — Stacey Lovell (@O_Conartist) May 29, 2017