Listen Up Brides To Be
The hugely successful TLC reality series which follows brides as they pick their wedding dress will air on RTE early next year.
Brides to be are being encouraged to apply for the ten part series which is being made by Shinawil.
The bridal store it's to be filmed in has not yet been revealed.
The American series is based at Kleinfeld's Manhattan store and is hosted by Randy Fenoli.
"Say Yes to the Dress" is coming to Ireland and they better be calling it— Stacey Lovell (@O_Conartist) May 29, 2017
"Say Grand to the Gown"
There should be an equivalent TV show called 'Arra Fuckit This Suit Is Grand' show for Irish grooms.— 🎶 BurnEd Smith 🎶 (@edsongsofpraise) May 29, 2017