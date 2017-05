Listen up students!!!

Time is running out to apply for a J1 Visa.

The US Embassy in Dublin says there are a limited number of slots available for interested students.

However applications must be submitted by the end of this month.

In February it was announced that Ireland would be allocated an additional 2,600 J1 visas - bringing Ireland's total lot to 7,000.

More than 150,000 people have participated in the programme over the past 50 years.