Revenue officers have seized a litter of puppies at Dublin Port.

Revenue said the pups were not micro-chipped – as is legally required.

The seizure occurred yesterday afternoon after officers stopped and questioned two Irish people.

They were travelling to the UK, and did not have pet passports for the four Jack Russell puppies.

The DSPCA has since taken the dogs into care, and they are now receiving veterinary attention.

Puppies at Dublin Port. Image: Revenue

In a statement, Revenue said: "Revenue collaborates closely with the DSPCA and other agencies in Operation Delphin, to bring an end to the illegal trade in puppies.

"A follow-up investigation is now in progress."

Anyone with information about smuggling is encouraged to report it to Revenue's Confidential Freephone line at 1800-295-295.