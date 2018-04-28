Liverpool Football Club are set to pay tribute to critically ill Irishman Seán Cox this afternoon.

The 53 year old Meathman was attacked before the club's Champions League semi final against Roma on Tuesday.

The club is hanging a St. Peter's GAA Club jersey in their dressing room ahead of their match against Stoke City.

The jersey of St Peter's GAA, Dunboyne hangs in the Anfield dressing room in support of Sean Cox. pic.twitter.com/mFtlQpNX5Y — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 28, 2018

In his pre-match press conference yesterday, manager Jurgen Klopp wore a tri-colour pin as a mark of respect.