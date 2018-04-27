Liverpool FC's requested an urgent meeting with representatives of Roma and Italian officials about security ahead of next week's match.

It comes as 53-year-old Sean Cox is fighting for his life after being attacked before Tuesday's Champions League semi final at Anfield.

He had travelled over to watch the first leg game with his brother, and remains in a critical condition.

Two Italian men in their 20s are to be tried on charges relating to the attack on the Liverpool fan.

Now the football club is to meet with Roma, UEFA and Italian police today to discuss security and security.

The second leg of the Liverpool v Roma Champions League semi final will take place in the Italian capital next Wednesday.

Liverpool released the following statement: