Ireland's living wage has increased by 20 cent - meaning workers should be paid at least €11.90 an hour to have a reasonable standard of living

It compares to the National Minimum Wage of €9.55.

The change has been made largely due to the ongoing housing crisis.

Berndatte McMahon from The Living Wage Technical Group says they had to factor in not just living costs but also the cost to employers: 'We try and reflect figures which actually reflect the cost of living and because we have employers in mind as well we always go for the minimum increase'.