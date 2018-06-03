Cork's Lizzie Lee has won the 2018 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon.

The 2016 Rio marathon Olympian from Leevale Athletic Club crossed the finish line in a time of 34.18.

Laura Shaughnessy from Dundrum South Dublin Athletic Club was second across the finish line in 34.30, and Siobhan O’Doherty from Borrisokane Athletic Club secured third place in 34.55.

Sinead Kane from Cork won the Visually Impaired Category in a time of 47.54.

The top 10 finishers for 2018

Some 30,000 women took to the streets Dublin earlier to take part.

It's the biggest all women's event of its kind in the world.

The annual charity road race takes place each June bank holiday weekend - but this was the first time it was held on a Sunday.