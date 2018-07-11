Gardai are investigating how a loaded sub machine gun belonging to one of their units came to found in the street.

It belongs to the unit policing the Hutch Kinahan gangland feud.

Gardai say a senior officer "has been appointed to examine all the circumstances" surrounding the discovery.

It's believed the gun belongs to the Emergency Response Unit who are policing the inner city, to keep a lid on the Hutch Kinahan gangland feud.

The gun was handed in to Store Street Garda Station by a member of the public yesterday evening.

Detectives are looking into whether it fell from an ERU vehicle.

It's being seen as a major emabarrassment at time when a massive security operation is in place for the visit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.