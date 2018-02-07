Disgraced YouTube star Logan Paul has caused a new controversy on his return to the platform.

The 22 year old is being accused of encouraging a dangerous game called the Tide Pod challenge, where people film themselves eating washing detergent capsules.

He posted that he'll swallow one for every retweet he gets.

Logan Paul hit the headlines last month for uploading a video from a so called 'suicide forest' in Japan.