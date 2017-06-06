The third London Bridge attacker has been named as a Moroccan-Italian called Youssef Zaghba.

Reports say he was detained by Italian authorities trying to reach Syria last year.

Meanwhile, a nurse who tried to help injured people on Saturday night has been identified as the third victim.

Kirsty Boden's family say she was "selfless, caring and heroic".

Meanwhile a minute's silence has been held - people stood under umbrellas at London Bridge, in front of hundreds of bunches of flowers.

Meanwhile - it's been revealed that one of the attackers had previously lived in Rathmines in Dub;in

Gardai are now investigating Rachid Redouane after it was revealed that he got married here and spent some time living in the Rathmines area of the city.

These locals in Rathmines say they are shocked that one of the attackers lived in the area