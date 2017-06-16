Police say some of the victims of the London tower block fire may never be identified.

17 people have been confirmed dead, but dozens are still missing and sniffer dogs have been brought in to help in the recovery effort.

There's been an angry backlash after the British Prime Minister visited the scene yesterday - but didn't meet any survivors at Grenfell Tower.

London mayor Sadiq Khan went - and was confronted by a 7-year-old boy:

This woman is furious at Theresa May: