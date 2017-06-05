The Taoiseach Enda Kenny says the London attacker who spent time living in Ireland was not being monitored by authorites as he was not part of any radicalisation group here.

London's Mayor has told a vigil for those murdered in the London Bridge attack that terrorists will never succeed in dividing his city.

He's praised the emergency services for their response.

Those who gathered, not far from the scene of Saturday's killings, held a minute's silence for those who died.

Sadiq Khan said he wanted to send a clear message.

Police have named two of the three men who carried out the attacks.

One of them,27 year old Pakistani-born Khuram Butt was known to police and MI5 and had even appeared in a documentary called 'The Jihadi next door.'

His neighbour at the flats he lived in in Barking in east London, Michael Membo says he was a big part of the community, although concerns were raised.

A woman whose brother is thought to be among the seven dead says his killers were 'deranged'.

32-year-old James McMullan's family are vowing to 'carry on' with their lives.

His sister Melissa's paid this tribute.