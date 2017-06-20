A dissident republican who pretended to be a Swedish model online to entrap two men into helping plan to kill police officers has been jailed for 16 years.



Christine Connor, who's 31, previously pleaded guilty to six charges - including throwing a grenade at a police vehicle in 2013.



She lured officers to a house in north Belfast with a fake 999 call - claiming a woman was in danger.



Detective Superintendant Richard Campbell says she was not a known member of any dissident republican organisations:





Here's the fake 999 call: