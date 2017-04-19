

Residential property prices around the country increase by almost 11 per cent in the year to February.

New figures from the CSO show prices increased more outside Dublin, with a 13.2 per cent rise in that time frame.

The figures are based on sales over the last 12 months and show the biggest increase was in houses in the West of the country - with a 20% jump in the cost of a home.

The rise in Dublin was lower than the national average at 8.3 per cent - but it remains the most expensive place to buy a home.

A house in Dublin will cost you around €400,000 compared to a national average of €245,000.

The border counties are the cheapest region in which to buy a home, with Longford the cheapest county with an average price of just under €88 thousand.

Dublin 6, D4 and Blackrock are the most expensive places in the country in which to buy - with Greystones in Wicklow the priciest place outside the capital.

The CSO figures also show a quarter of sales last year were to first time buyers. Prices around the country have now increased by 52 per cent since hitting a low in 2013.