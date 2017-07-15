The Managing Director of Longitude has apologised after reports of major delays on the first day of the festival.

It happened as people were trying to get into the site at Dublin's Marlay Park for yesterday's festivities, which were headlined by Stormzy.

Emma Broughan says she had been stuck in a queue for two hours when this happened:

Similar reports were shared across social media.

In a statement Melvin Benn of Festival Republic said crowds showed up early as advised - but organisers did not anticipate the numbers.

He said that teams have worked throughout the night to improve the entry for today and tomorrow so everyone can enjoy the festival.