Ex-BBC Producer During Road Rage Incident: 'Get Ready To Die'
An ex-BBC poducer has landed himself in hot water after being filmed making threats and screaming at a family who were parked in their car over the weekend.
Fergus Beeley could be heard shouting, 'you're under citizens arrest,' and repeating that he wanted the occupants of the car dead.
There was an 11 year old child in the car at the time.
Here's the full video of #FergusBeely doing a citizens arrest. X https://t.co/GJw7WB1ap2— Beverly Macca CBA (@BeverlyMacca1) July 24, 2017