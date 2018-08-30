A Dublin branch of Lidl that was looted and destroyed during the big snow in March will re-open this morning.

The Fortunestown branch was destroyed by vandals using a stolen digger - with videos of the attack going viral.

A brand new and bigger store has now been built on the site.

Following the incident, staff members were relocated to other branches in the area.

Store Manager Ruth Shanley it's great to have the team back together: 'The morale is off the scale. It's so exciting, there's a buzz around the shop. Everybody is so happy we're back together, we've all been in different stores for the past couple of months so everybody's back as a team and it's great'.