Checking first time renewals and lost passports are just some of the reasons for delays at the Passport Office, according to those in charge.

There are reports that some people are waiting up to eight weeks to get their passport - with people being advised to apply online instead of in person

The Department of Foreign Affairs is answering questions at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on the issue this morning.

The committee chairman Seán Fleming says it will also be "keen" to discuss passport and visa consular fees, which make up the bulk of receipts.

In 2016, passport application fees amounted to €46.7m.

Secretary-General is Niall Burgess.

"Where the blockage is on the system is - the delay for first time renewals and lost passports - is in the checks, which are far more complicated.

"They take more time.

"The time we're stating on our website at the moment is 33 days, which is the actual turnaround time, but it's been coming down progressively".